Blanco (Achilles) is scheduled to play three innings in a minor-league game Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Blanco has been out of action since being scratched from the Royals' lineup ahead of a Feb. 24 Cactus League game against the Athletics due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he appears to be close to full health again after getting nearly two weeks off to heal up. Assuming he makes it through Sunday's contest without any setbacks, Blanco could make his return to the Cactus League lineup within the next few days. The 31-year-old is vying for a backup outfield spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster.