Blanco went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Blanco started for the first time since June 23, playing in place of MJ Melendez in left field against lefty Logan Allen. While he's not getting many at-bats, Blanco's speed remains top notch -- he logged six steals while going 4-for-23 over 14 contests in June. The outfielder has a .237/.289/.316 slash line with 17 thefts, one home run, four RBI, 20 runs scored and three doubles across 84 plate appearances in a reserve role this year.