Blanco (Achilles) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game Tuesday for Triple-A Omaha.
Blanco received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 4 to alleviate pain in his right Achilles tendon. It's not clear how long he'll be at Triple-A, but he could be activated in the next week or so.
