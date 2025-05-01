Now Playing

Blanco (Achilles) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game Tuesday for Triple-A Omaha.

Blanco received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 4 to alleviate pain in his right Achilles tendon. It's not clear how long he'll be at Triple-A, but he could be activated in the next week or so.

