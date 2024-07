The Royals have selected Shields with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Shields, a 6-foot-2 prep southpaw, gave up football and reclassified to be one of the youngest prospects in this year's class. He won't turn 18 until September and is extremely projectable. His fastball gets up to 94 mph now and could sit in the upper-90s in a few years. Shields' sweeper and changeup also show promise, and his athleticism aids him in repeating his delivery and throwing strikes.