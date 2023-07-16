Waters went 2-for-6 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored over both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rays.

Waters went 2-for-10 with six strikeouts over the four games leading into the All-Star break, but he was a bit more productive in the Royals' return to action. The outfielder has hit .322 over his last 18 contests and is at a .244/.300/.353 slash line with three home runs, four steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored through 39 games overall. He should continue to see plenty of playing time between right field and center field.