Waters went 2-for-4 with a a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Waters stole 18 bases across all levels of baseball in 2022, but he has just four steals between Triple-A and the majors this year. The outfielder is just 2-for-5 on the basepaths for the Royals this season, so it's possible he doesn't have a green light to run at will. He's at least been better at the plate over the last week, logging five multi-hit efforts in his last seven games. The 24-year-old is slashing .233/.290/.372 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored over 93 plate appearances this season. Waters saw the majority of his time in center field initially, but he's shifted over to right more often with Kyle Isbel back from a hamstring injury.