Waters went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory versus the Rays on Thursday.

Waters knocked in half of KC's runs in the win, notching a solo homer in the seventh inning and a two-run single in the eighth. The three RBI matched his total amount over his previous 15 games combined, and the long ball was his first since June 2. This was just the second multi-hit game of the campaign for Waters, who has struggled to a .188/.257/.297 slash line over 70 plate appearances.