The Royals recalled Waters from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

With MJ Melendez (ankle) landing on the injured list Tuesday, Waters will return to Kansas City to give the Royals additional outfield depth coming out of the All-Star break. The 25-year-old went 1-for-8 during his first MLB stint in June, and he's slashed .277/.362/.502 with 44 RBI across 287 plate appearances with Omaha.