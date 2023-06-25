Waters went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

Waters has strung together a trio of multi-hit efforts, and he's managed two homers and four RBI in that span. The outfielder's only other two-hit game this year was in his season debut May 26. He's slashing .222/.282/.361 with three homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base through 78 plate appearances. Even with the slow start to his campaign, he's retained a near-everyday role in center field.