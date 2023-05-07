Fermin went 1-for-4 with a solo homer scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss against the Athletics.
Fermin took Ken Waldichuk yard for a solo home run in the fourth inning, marking his second consecutive game with a home run. However, Fermin was unable to make an impact outside of the solo shot, with a pair of strikeouts and a foul out in his other three plate appearances. Though Fermin remains firmly behind Salvador Perez on the depth chart, he could push Kansas City to play Perez at DH if he continues to hit the ball well.