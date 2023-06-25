Fermin went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rays.

Fermin took Yonny Chirinos deep for a three-run home run in the fourth inning, plating Edward Olivares and Drew Waters to give the Royals a two-run lead. The outing marked his second three-hit effort across his last three appearances, while the home run was Fermin's first since May 12 (16 games). With Salvador Perez battling a hand and hamstring issue over the last 10 days, Fermin has managed to see action in seven of the Royals' previous 10 contests but is expected to return to a reserve role with Perez at full health.