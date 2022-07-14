The Royals selected Fermin's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Fermin and fellow catcher Sebastian Rivero were summoned from the minors in advance of the Royals' four-game series in Toronto since Kansas City will be without backstops MJ Melendez and Cam Gallagher, who were both placed on the restricted list due to their vaccination statuses and aren't eligible to cross the Canadian border. Though Fermin had been playing with the Royals' top affiliate in Omaha, it'll be Rivero -- who had been playing at Double-A Northwest Arkansas -- who catches for starting pitcher Angel Zerpa in the series opener.