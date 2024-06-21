Fermin went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 3-2 win over Oakland on Thursday.

Fermin accounted for both Royals runs against Oakland starter Mitch Spence, belting a solo shot in each of the second and fourth frames. The backstop had just two homers across 138 plate appearances coming into the contest, though he flashed some power by going deep nine times over 235 plate appearances last year. Fermin has swung a solid stick with a .303/.352/.447 slash line this season, and he's being rewarded with increased opportunities. Over Kansas City's past five games, Fermin has started four times (three times at catcher and once at DH).