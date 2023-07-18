Fermin went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Fermin tallied half of the Royals' six hits in the contest. It was his third three-hit effort since June 21, a span in which he's hitting .370 with one home run, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and four doubles. Fermin should have a chance to play more this week as Salvador Perez recovers from a low-grade hamstring strain. Through 117 plate appearances, Fermin is slashing .275/.319/.440 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and a triple.