Royals' Gabe Speier: Begins rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Speier (illness) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
Speier has spent the past two weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. Given the relatively brief length of his absence, he may only need one or two rehab appearances before he's cleared to return.
