Royals' Isaac Collins: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
It looks to be a routine day off for Collins, who had started each of the previous eight contests. Starling Marte is playing left field and batting sixth for the Royals.
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