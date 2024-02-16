McMillon (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McMillon had a right forearm strain at the end of 2023, though he was throwing by the end of the season. It seems likely the 26-year-old will be able to go through a normal spring, and he can be considered fully healthy once he gets into some Cactus League games. He allowed one run on a home run and struck out eight over his first four major-league innings last season. He could contend for a high-leverage role in 2024.