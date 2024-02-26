McMillon (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McMillon has yet to make his Cactus League debut, but now that he's facing hitters again, he doesn't seem to be far from getting in his first game action of spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander reached the big leagues for the first time last August and struck out eight over four innings of one-run ball out of the Kansas City bullpen before he was shut down for the season with a right forearm strain.