India went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

India's fourth-inning blast off Mason Barnett opened the scoring, but it was all the Royals could produce. India had gone over a month without a homer, batting just .203 (13-for-64) over 21 contests between long balls while missing time due to a wrist injury in that span. He's now at a .234/.324/.347 slash line with nine homers, 45 RBI, 63 runs scored, 29 doubles and no stolen bases over 135 contests. India held a starting role for much of the season but has slipped into a timeshare with Michael Massey and Adam Frazier in September.