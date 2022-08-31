Cuas (3-2) walked one and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Cuas completed the fifth inning after Brady Singer allowed five straight hits, including a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets in the middle. Cuas inherited runners on the corners with two outs and got Josh Harrison on a groundout before handling the sixth inning without trouble. The righty reliever owns a shaky 5.63 ERA through eight innings in August, picking up a save, two holds and a 1-1 record in 10 appearances. For the season, he's been a bit better with a 3.82 ERA, though his 1.63 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB through 30.2 innings are mostly uninspiring. With both Taylor Clarke (oblique) and Josh Staumont (biceps) out, Cuas and Dylan Coleman have served as high-leverage options preceding closer Scott Barlow.