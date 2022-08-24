Staumont (3-3) took the loss Tuesday versus Arizona, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Staumont has given up at least one run in five of his eight appearances in August, with Tuesday's outing being one of the worst this month. He entered with the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh inning and yielded a sacrifice fly. He remained in the game to begin the eighth, but was charged with all three of Arizona's runs in that frame after Luke Weaver struggled to contain the mess. Staumont's bad month has him up to a 6.45 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 43:29 K:BB through 37.2 innings this year. He hasn't logged a hold since June 21 -- his last appearance before missing nearly a month with a neck injury -- so it's fair to question if he's even in the high-leverage mix at this stage. The Royals' bullpen has a collective 4.76 ERA, so there are few better options to serve as setup man to closer Scott Barlow.