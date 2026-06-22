Royals' Kameron Misner: Passed over for start vs. RHP

Misner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Misner will be on the bench for the third time in the Royals' last four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. Since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on June 10, Misner has held his own at the plate with a .350/.381/.350 slash line over 22 plate appearances, but it hasn't been enough for him to gain a foothold in the everyday lineup. The Royals seem to be prioritizing Lane Thomas and John Rave over Misner in the outfield in the wake of Kyle Isbel (foot) and Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) recently landing on the injured list.