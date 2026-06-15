Royals' Kameron Misner: Sitting against southpaw

Misner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Though he'll head to the bench for the series opener in Washington while the left-handed Andrew Alvarez toes the rubber for the Nationals, Misner should be in line for an extended look as a strong-side platoon player while Kyle Isbel (foot) and Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) are on the shelf. Misner started in each of the last four games while the Royals faced right-handed pitchers, going 6-for-12 with a walk, a stolen base and three RBI over those contests.