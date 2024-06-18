Bubic (elbow) made his most recent rehab start Friday with Triple-A Omaha, working four innings while striking out three and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks.

The outing was Bubic's fourth with Omaha and the 10th overall of his rehab assignment, which has now been extended another 10 days on two occasions after he exhausted his initial 30-day rehab window. His second 10-day extension period will come to an end June 26, at which point the Royals are likely to activate Bubic from the 60-day injured list. Kansas City doesn't seem to have a spot available in its rotation for Bubic at the moment, so he'll presumably be optioned to Omaha once activated. Bubic has posted a 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 16.2 innings through his first four starts with Omaha.