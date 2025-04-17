Bubic didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Yankees after allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, but an Anthony Volpe double in the third inning brought in a pair of runs to get the Yankees on the board. Although he gave up another run in the fourth, Bubic limited the damage by getting Jazz Chisholm to fly out with the bases juiced once again. Bubic is on the rise to begin 2025, boasting a 1.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through four starts (24 innings), and he'll have a prime opportunity to enhance his numbers in his next scheduled start next week at home against Colorado.