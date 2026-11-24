The Guardians and Bubic agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bubic has battled arm issues the past two seasons, but when on the bump he's been terrific, logging a 2.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 172:65 K:BB over 171.1 innings. The left-hander has opted for a one-year deal, and his goal will be to have a healthy, productive season before hitting the free-agent market again next winter at 30. It's an excellent landing spot for Bubic, who goes to a team with a good defense and an organization known for pitching developement.