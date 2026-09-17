Bubic allowed one hit and struck out two batters over one scoreless inning in a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Bubic's appearance was his first in the majors since Los Angeles acquired him in a trade with Kansas City in early August. The veteran lefty looked good Wednesday, throwing 13 of 19 pitches for strikes and hitting 95.9 mph with his fastball, well above his season average of 91.8 mph (with the caveat that his other nine outings were starts). Bubic has less than two weeks to get settled in before the playoffs, but he could be deployed as a bullpen weapon for the Dodgers during the postseason.