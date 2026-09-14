Bubic (shoulder) will join the Dodgers in Cincinnati on Monday but will not be activated from the 60-day injured list immediately, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bubic completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, and he wound up tossing 5.2 shutout frames with a 9:2 K:BB in six rehab outings. He will get a day of rest Monday before being reinstated as soon as Tuesday. Acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline, Bubic hasn't pitched in the majors since mid-May, first due to an elbow injury and later because of a shoulder problem. When Bubic does return, he'll be used in a relief role by the Dodgers.