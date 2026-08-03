Dodgers' Kris Bubic: Donning Dodger Blue

The Dodgers acquired Bubic (shoulder/elbow) from the Royals on Monday in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Dodgers don't appear to have any room in the rotation after acquiring Tarik Skubal over the weekend and with Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) nearing returns from the injured list, the organization didn't pass up on the chance to add another talented arm in Bubic to its deep stable of hurlers. Like Snell and Glasnow, Bubic is currently rehabbing an injury, though he doesn't appear to be nearly as close to a return and may not have enough time to get stretched back out for a starting role. According to MLB.com, Bubic increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 80 feet last week, so he could be a realistic option for the Dodgers until some point in the back half of August if they elect to bring him back as a reliever, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Bubic -- who is headed for free agency this winter -- submitted a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings in nine starts this season before hitting the shelf May 18 due to left shoulder discomfort and left elbow soreness.