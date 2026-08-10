Dodgers' Kris Bubic: Eyeing early Sept. for rehab stint

Bubic (shoulder/elbow) is hoping to begin a minor-league rehab assignment around early September, MLB.com reports.

Bubic resumed a throwing progression while still with Kansas City in late July and was traded to the Dodgers on Aug. 3. The veteran hurler is continuing to try to work his way back from left shoulder discomfort and left elbow soreness, which has kept him on the IL since mid-May. Given the length of his absence, Bubic will almost certainly need to make several rehab appearances when he's ready to get into game action, which means that activation from the IL is unlikely to happen before mid-September. With that in mind, and given the Dodgers' deep rotation when healthy, the likeliest scenario for the left-hander to contribute to his new team this season is as a long-relief and/or emergency-starter option down the stretch and into the playoffs.