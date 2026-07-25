Royals' Kris Bubic: Starts throwing progression

Bubic (elbow/shoulder) began a throwing progression Friday with 30 throws from 45 to 60 feet, MLB.com reports.

Bubic had been shut down from throwing since the beginning of July due to shoulder soreness, an injury he sustained while rehabbing from left elbow soreness that landed him on the injured list May 18. Resuming a throwing program is a positive sign, though the southpaw still has many hurdles to clear before returning to game action at the big-league level. Before hitting the shelf, Bubic posted a 3-2 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings (nine starts).