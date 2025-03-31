Bubic (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings.

Bubic beat out Daniel Lynch for the fifth starter role during spring training, and the former's performance Monday made it look like the right decision. Bubic came out firing by striking out the side in the first inning, and after escaping a bases-loaded situation in the second, he allowed only three more base runners over the next four frames to get the quality start. The 27-year-old southpaw will look to carry that momentum into his next start, which is tentatively slated for this upcoming weekend at home against the Orioles.