Bubic did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. He threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out six. Bubic did not issue a walk.

Bubic lowered his ERA to 1.45, which is currently ninth-best in all of baseball. He racked up 14 whiffs and was all over the strike zone with 62 strikes on 91 pitches. Tuesday was also the first time he's reached seven innings since the 2022 season. Bubic will have a chance to complete a two-start week when he takes on the Astros this weekend.