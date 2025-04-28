Bubic (2-2) took the loss against the Astros on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Bubic surrendered a three-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the third inning and was pulled at 93 pitches after allowing another run in the fifth. It was the first time in six starts this season that the southpaw yielded more than three earned runs. He owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 36 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Orioles next weekend.