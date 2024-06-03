Bubic (elbow) struck out seven over 3.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Omaha. He gave up one hit and one walk in the 63-pitch outing.

Wednesday's outing marked the seventh start of Bubic's rehab assignment and his first with Omaha after stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Bubic's 30-day rehab window is slated to come to a close during the upcoming week, and even though he's coming off his longest and best rehab outing yet, the Royals may not have a spot available for him in the big-league rotation. Bubic still has a minor-league option remaining, so the Royals could choose to keep him around with Omaha once he's reinstated fro the 60-day injured list.