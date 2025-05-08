Bubic (4-2) earned the win Thursday over the White Sox, allowing six hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
It was another stellar outing from Bubic, who's now held opponents scoreless in three of his last four starts. The southpaw's ERA is down to 1.69 through eight starts (48 innings) this year with a 1.10 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB. Bubic will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Houston.
More News
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Tosses five scoreless frames in win•
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Dazzles with seven scoreless•
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Limits damage in no-decision•
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Hit with first loss•
-
Royals' Kris Bubic: Brilliant again in second win•