Isbel (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel resumed running the bases June 2 and will now begin testing his hamstring in a game setting. Isbel figures to return within a week, but it's unclear what role he will play in the Royals' outfield now that Drew Waters is healthy. The 26-year-old outfielder has been out since early May with a left hamstring strain.