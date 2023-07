Isbel will sit for the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Isbel played center field and hit cleanup in the afternoon contest but went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, driving his OPS on the season down to .594. Left fielder MJ Melendez will move up to the cleanup spot, while Drew Waters will slide to center field with Dairon Blanco entering the lineup in right.