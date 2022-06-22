Isbel went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Isbel entered the game as a defensive replacement in right field, but he made his biggest impact at the plate in the 11th inning. He hit an RBI single for the Royals' 12th run, which proved to be the decisive tally in the contest. The outfielder has seen his playing time drop off with the Royals enjoying relatively good health among their position players. Isbel is likely to serve as more of a fourth outfielder to spell Michael Taylor in center field and to compete with Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez in right. For the season, Isbel is slashing .231/.260/.297 with no home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases, four doubles and a triple through 96 plate appearances.