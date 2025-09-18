The Royals placed Isbel on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.

Isbel suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Mariners. He will be eligible for activation the final day of the regular season, but there's a good chance the injury will end the outfielder's season. Mike Yastrzemski is starting in center field for the Royals on Thursday and could settle in there down the stretch, which could open up more playing time in left field for Adam Frazier.