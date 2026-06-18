Royals' Lane Thomas: Goes deep again Wednesday

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Thomas was one of four Royals to go deep, blasting an elevated fastball from Zack Littell over the wall in left-center field for a solo shot in the third inning. It marked Thomas' second homer in as many games and his third over the past five contests. The outfielder is slashing .267/.389/.556 with four homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored through 15 appearances in June. He started in center field Wednesday and has seen regular looks there and in right field of late, with Kyle Isbel (foot) hurt and Jac Caglianone shifting to first base in the absence of Vinnie Pasquantino (hand).