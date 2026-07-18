Royals' Lane Thomas: Goes yard in win Friday

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk while striking out once in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Padres on Tuesday.

In his first at-bat, Thomas belted a solo home run to left field off Michael King, giving Kansas City a 1-0 lead at the time. This now marks back-to-back multi-hit games for the 30-year-old after going 3-for-4 with a double against Baltimore before the midseason break. On the campaign, Thomas has slugged .238/.339/.404 with eight homers and 32 RBI in 274 plate appearances.