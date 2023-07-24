Massey went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees.

Massey now has three homers in his last three games after going 24 contests without a long ball. Even with his recent power surge, it's been a tough month at the plate for the 25-year-old Massey -- he's gone 9-for-46 with a .669 OPS in 14 games since the start of July. Overall, the 25-year-old second baseman is slashing .213/.267/.343 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 19 runs scored and three steals across 251 plate appearances this season.