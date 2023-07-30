Massey went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Twins.

He took Bailey Ober deep in the second inning to help the Royals leap out to an early 6-0 lead. Massey has gone yard four times in his last seven games to double his homer total on the season, and over that stretch he's batting .321 (9-for-28) with seven RBI. The 25-year-old's .220/.272/.358 slash line on the year remains poor, but it won't take much of a hot streak for him to lock down the starting job at the keystone for Kansas City -- the team ranks 25th this year in offensive WAR from the position at 0.3.