Royals' Michael Massey: Logs three hits Sunday

Massey went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Massey contributed offensively, opening the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning as part of a three-hit performance. The 28-year-old's steal of second base in the third frame marked his second swipe of the season and first since May 2. It has been a standout June for the second baseman, as he's hitting .323/.333/.516 with three homers, three doubles, 12 RBI and nine runs scored across 17 appearances this month.