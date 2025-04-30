Massey is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.

Even though the Rays are sending right-hander Drew Rasmussen to the mound, the lefty-hitting Massey will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Cavan Biggio starts at second base and bats eighth. Massey has struggled to start the season, slashing .188/.206/.219 with four runs scored and nine RBI in 103 plate appearances.