Massey is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.
Even though the Rays are sending right-hander Drew Rasmussen to the mound, the lefty-hitting Massey will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Cavan Biggio starts at second base and bats eighth. Massey has struggled to start the season, slashing .188/.206/.219 with four runs scored and nine RBI in 103 plate appearances.
