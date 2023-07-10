Massey went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI triple in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Massey recorded his first three-hit game of the season and the second of his career. He helped give the Royals some breathing room with a two-run triple in the sixth to put them up 4-1 and head into the All-Star break on a high note. Prior to Sunday's outing, Massey had gone just 1-for-12 in four games since coming off the injured list and is now slashing .220/.277/.320 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 15 runs and a 14:62 BB:K in 220 plate appearances.