Massey isn't in the Royals' lineup Tuesday against Detroit.
With southpaw Tarik Skubal set to take the mound for the Tigers on Tuesday, Massey will stay put in Kansas City's dugout to begin the game. Matt Duffy will take over at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Notches three hits in win•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Sitting Thursday•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Beginning assignment•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Taking batting practice•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Shut down with hand laceration•