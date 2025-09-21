Royals' Michael Massey: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Massey isn't in the Royals' starting lineup Sunday versus the Blue Jays.
Massey will begin on the bench after starting each of KC's past three contests at second base. Adam Frazier is starting at the keystone for the club Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Fuels offense in rout•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Idle against lefty again•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Drives in pair off bench•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Makes return from IL•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Enjoys productive weekend in minors•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Three-hit performance in rehab•