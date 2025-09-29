Massey went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Athletics.

Massey capped the regular season swinging well, tying his season high with four hits -- his second four-hit effort in the past five games. Even with that strong finish, it's been a rough year for the utilityman, who battled multiple injuries and struggled when on the field, slashing .244/.268/.313 with nine doubles, three homers and 20 RBI across 77 games.